CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly held a handgun to a woman's head and choked her during an incident at a South Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Police searching the area arrested Kent Lamar Gray a short time after he ran from the residence prior to the arrival of officers.
A handgun was found in the complaint residence where the victim was found suffering from injuries consistent with the allegation of assault, police said. She apparently did not require medical treatment at the scene.
Gray was charged with first- and second-degree assault, felony use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and related offenses.
He was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner, pending appearance before a district court judge later in the day.
Police said investigation determined the victim and suspect had argued prior to the handgun incident.
