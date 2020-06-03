Cumberland man arrested in South End home invasion, assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond after he allegedly entered a Lafayette Avenue residence early Wednesday and assaulted a sleeping occupant before other residents were able to intervene and force the suspect out of the house, Cumberland Police said.
However, Gregory Allen Boggs Sr. later returned, allegedly kicked in a door and entered the residence a second time before the occupants were able to forcibly remove him, police said.
Boggs, 42, was located at a nearby residence and arrested. He was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property.
He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center.
