CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond after he was arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery Tuesday of a pedestrian who was carrying a bag while walking at Fourth and Seymour streets, according to Cumberland Police.
Brian Scott Shelton, 36, was charged with contributing to the condition of a child, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft less than $100 and disorderly conduct before he was ordered jailed without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said the alleged robbery was committed by a juvenile male, who exited a vehicle operated by Shelton and then acted upon directions yelled by Shelton, who remained in the driver's seat of the vehicle during the 5:37 p.m. incident.
No information was provided on the disposition of possible charges against the juvenile who also reportedly stole a knife from the victim before fleeing in the suspect vehicle operated by Shelton, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.