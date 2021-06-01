CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Monday for an alleged equipment violation led to the arrest of the driver after heroin and drug administration equipment were found in his vehicle, Cumberland Police said.
Robert Kyle Miller, 49, Cumberland, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of controlled dangerous substance administering equipment prior to being released after posting $2,500 bond.
The stop was made at Virginia Avenue and Queen Street and included the assistance of a city police K-9 drug detection unit, police said.
