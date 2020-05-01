CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday in connection with the theft of a vehicle stolen from Martinsburg, West Virginia, Cumberland Police said.
Travis Leon Shears, 30, was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, theft and numerous traffic violations following the Thursday incident on Lamont Street.
Following a bond review, Shears remained jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending trial in district court.
Police said Shears was met by police at the scene before he accelerated in the 2012 Honda CRV and nearly struck a woman. He allegedly drove across several residential yards before entering West Oldtown Road then Virginia Avenue, where he exited the vehicle and ran a short distance before being taken into custody by city police officers.
