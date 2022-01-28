CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial following his arrest Wednesday during investigation of a suspicious vehicle complaint in a rear alley in the 700 block of Glenmore Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Christopher Joe Clanagan, 36, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), illegal possession of ammunition, obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Clanagan was released on his personal recognizance following a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
Police also cited Christine Carol Shanholtz, another occupant of the vehicle, with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana). She was released after being issued a citation.
Police said Clanagan ignored police commands to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest.
The traffic stop was made when officers found the suspect vehicle blocking an alley. A K-9 scan then led to discovery of drug paraphernalia and illegal ammunition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.