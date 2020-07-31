Cumberland man arrested in traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop early Thursday on Industrial Boulevard resulted in the arrest of a passenger on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.

Cody Waites, 32, of Mount Savage, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute following the stop around 3 a.m.

Following arrest processing, Waites was ordered by a district court commissioner to be jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review in district court.

 

