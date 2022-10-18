CUMBERLAND — A 40-year-old city man awaits trial after he was arrested for the alleged assault of a victim at a Utah Avenue residence where he also destroyed personal property earlier this month, according to Cumberland Police.
Timothy Ray Hewlin Sr., 40, was charged in the Oct. 9 incident with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of malicious destruction of property, police said.
Hewlin was granted pre-trial release upon posting $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said the victim was struck in the face and choked by Hewlin, who also destroyed two televisions before he ran from the residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.