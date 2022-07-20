CUMBERLAND — Investigation of a disabled vehicle on Industrial Boulevard early Tuesday led to the arrest of a city man charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle and providing false identity to avoid prosecution, according to Cumberland Police.
Edem Nassirou Akakpo, 20, was charged Tuesday with the crimes before he posted $3,000 for pre-trial release following bail review by a district court judge.
The arrest was made after city police officers were called to Industrial Boulevard and Thomas Street after a vehicle became disabled in the travel lanes at about 12:40 a.m. That vehicle was gone when officers arrived but a description and direction of travel provided by a witness led to the arrest.
The vehicle was reported as a stolen to the department Sunday.
A bench warrant was also reportedly on file in Washington County for Akakpo for allegedly failing to appear in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.