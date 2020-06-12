CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob a woman who took refuge in a South End business restroom in an attempt to get away from the perpetrator, Cumberland Police said.
Ali Malik-Abdal Billings, 20, was charged with attempted robbery, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the incident in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
Police said the incident began when Billings allegedly jumped on the hood of the victim's vehicle and demanded money. The victim drove to the nearby business, ran from her vehicle and entered the store restroom. Upon exiting, she was allegedly assaulted by the suspect before running from the business when a citizen intervened.
Billings was arrested a short time later as he was walking in the area, police said.
He was being held Friday without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
