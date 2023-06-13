CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday after he allegedly struck a juvenile victim and threw the youth to the ground in an incident that was observed by witnesses, according to Cumberland Police.
Police arrested Luis Romero upon arriving at the scene in the area of Lee and Pace streets, charging him with custodian child abuse in the second-degree, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and related offenses.
Following arrest processing, Romero was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment of injuries.
