CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a person at a Greene Street business and threatened to drag the victim off the property, Cumberland Police said.

Police charged George Lester Harman, 42, with second-degree assault before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Friday by a district court judge.

Arriving officers found the victim and Harman arguing a short distance away from the business and the arrest was made without incident.

The victim apparently did not require medical treatment of the injuries.

