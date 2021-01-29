CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a person at a Greene Street business and threatened to drag the victim off the property, Cumberland Police said.
Police charged George Lester Harman, 42, with second-degree assault before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Friday by a district court judge.
Arriving officers found the victim and Harman arguing a short distance away from the business and the arrest was made without incident.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment of the injuries.
