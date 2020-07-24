Cumberland man arrested in West Side assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Beall Street residence after he walked in unannounced, Cumberland Police said.
Brian William Twigg, 55, was charged with home invasion, second-degree assault and third-degree burglary before he was ordered jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The victim was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel before she was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for further treatment of facial injuries.
Investigation revealed Twigg allegedly walked into the residence. After hearing the door open, the victim was then repeatedly struck in the face, police said.
Twigg was arrested at the scene without incident, police said.
