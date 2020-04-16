Cumberland man arrested in West Side incident

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday when he failed to comply with police orders during investigation of an assault complaint at a Wallace Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Cedric Ricardo Stepney, 39, was charged with failure to obey a lawful order, assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace before he was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said the arrest was made after Stepney argued with a woman in the presence of city police officers who were on scene to investigate an earlier altercation involving at least three people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.