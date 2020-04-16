Cumberland man arrested in West Side incident

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday when he failed to comply with police orders during investigation of an assault complaint at a Wallace Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

Cedric Ricardo Stepney, 39, was charged with failure to obey a lawful order, assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace before he was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.

Police said the arrest was made after Stepney argued with a woman in the presence of city police officers who were on scene to investigate an earlier altercation involving at least three people.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you