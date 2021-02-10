CUMBERLAND — Alleged assault of a man at an East Elder Street property led to the arrest of a city resident early Wednesday, Cumberland Police said.
John Anthony Arlott, 49, was charged with second-degree assault before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said the victim had injuries that were consistent with the allegation of assault.
The victim reportedly told police he was punched in the face during a disagreement with Arlott.
