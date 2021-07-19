CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Michigan Avenue residence, Cumberland Police said.
Garrett Michael Ketterman, 31, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.
Ketterman was also served a district court bench warrant for failing to appear in court July 14 on charges relating to leaving the scene of an accident.
A district court commissioner set bond at $5,000 for Ketterman, who remained jailed Monday awaiting a bail review by a judge.
Police said the victim displayed noticeable injuries that were consistent with her allegation that Ketterman had struck her in the face. It was not known if the alleged victim sought medical treatment.
