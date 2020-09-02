Cumberland man arrested on assault charge

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was charged with assault, according to Cumberland Police.
McArthur Lynn Moore III, 32, was charged by arrest warrant with second-degree assault in an Aug. 27 incident at an unspecified location.
Following the Tuesday arrest, Moore was jailed before posting $2,500 bond for his pre-trial release from the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said the accused allegedly head-butted and threw a victim to the ground before running away.
