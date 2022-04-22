CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a North Mechanic Street residence on Wednesday, according to Cumberland Police.
Paul Michael Stalba, 49, was served an arrest warrant charging him with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault when he was located Thursday afternoon by police in the area of Frederick and North Centre streets.
He was also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) when drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a search, police said.
He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond on the warrant and on a $2,500 bond on the drug charges, police said.
