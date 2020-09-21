Cumberland man arrested on assault, drug distribution charges

CUMBERLAND — A report of an assault in the 100 block of Independence Street early Sunday evening led to the arrest of a 25-year-old city man, according to Cumberland Police.
An investigation of the 6:30 p.m.incident resulted in the arrest of Llamar Leon Jones on charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
Following the arrest, Jones was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center as ordered by a district court commissioner.
Jones was reportedly found in possession of heroin at the time of the arrest that was made without incident, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.