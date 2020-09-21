Cumberland man arrested on assault, drug distribution charges

CUMBERLAND — A report of an assault in the 100 block of Independence Street early Sunday evening led to the arrest of a 25-year-old city man, according to Cumberland Police.

An investigation of the 6:30 p.m.incident resulted in the arrest of Llamar Leon Jones on charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).

Following the arrest, Jones was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center as ordered by a district court commissioner.

Jones was reportedly found in possession of heroin at the time of the arrest that was made without incident, police said.

