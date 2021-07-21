CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a Bedford Street residence, slapped the occupant and then began destroying property in the home, Cumberland Police said.
Following an investigation in the 700 block of Bedford Street, CPD officers located and arrested Jakeenan Corderay Jennington, who was taken into custody without incident.
Jennings, 30, was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace before he was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center on $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.