Cumberland man arrested on burglary charge

CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the alleged burglary of a Hanover Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Marley Zane Powell, 27, was charged with burglary second-degree, theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft less than $100. He was released later Friday after posting $5,000 bond, according to electronic court records.
Police said Powell allegedly broke into a garage and stole a bicycle on Aug. 13. Officers were able to locate the bicycle at a local pawn shop resulting in a warrant being issued for Powell's arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.