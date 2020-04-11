Cumberland man arrested on burglary charge

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday in connection with a February incident in which he allegedly tried to force his way into the Union Rescue Mission, Cumberland Police said.
Jeremiah Daniel Martin, 35, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing and disturbing the peace, police said.
Martin and two others apparently tried to enter the Queen City Pavement property on Feb. 23 after being told they were not welcome, police said.
Martin was granted pre-trial release after appearing in district court.
