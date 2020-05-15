Cumberland man arrested on burglary, drug charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man was found in possession of suspected heroin Thursday when Cumberland Police took him into custody on an open warrant.
Stephen Armad Fisher, 33, was charged with burglary, malicious destruction of property, He was also charged with violations of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fisher was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.