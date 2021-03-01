CUMBERLAND — A city man was served a warrant Sunday charging him with various drug offenses that occurred on Jan. 5 at a Charles Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Joshua Michael Smith, 32, was released on his own recognizance pending trial, police said. He was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and CDS possession of administration equipment.
The incident was investigated by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
