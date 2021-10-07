city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday when a Cumberland Police  observed an alleged "hand to hand" drug transaction at an undisclosed location in the city.

John Michael Steven Wright, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wright remained jailed Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said Wright consented to a search before arresting officers allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

