CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday when a Cumberland Police observed an alleged "hand to hand" drug transaction at an undisclosed location in the city.
John Michael Steven Wright, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wright remained jailed Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said Wright consented to a search before arresting officers allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
