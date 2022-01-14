CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on a drug distribution charge after he was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in the Decatur Street area, according to Cumberland Police.
Charles Bret Parker, 40, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of ammunition and three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) before he was granted pre-trial release upon posting $5,000 bond.
Police also arrested Stephanie M. Faith, 34, of Cumberland, on a charge of violation of probation. She remained jailed Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $500 bond.
Police reportedly seized controlled dangerous substances, ammunition and currency following a K-9 search and alleged discovery of the items inside the vehicle.
