Cumberland man arrested on Frederick County warrant

CUMBERLAND — A city man arrested for failing to appear in court in Frederick County was released on his personal recognizance, according to Cumberland Police.
Justin Allan Nizer, 41, was served a bench warrant Monday that was issued by Frederick County district court for not appearing in court as scheduled for Sept. 9, 2020.
Police said the court action stemmed from an alleged violation of driving with license privileges suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.