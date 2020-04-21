Cumberland man arrested on Garrett County warrant

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he was taken into cusody on an arrest warrant issued last December by Garrett County District Court.
Dustin Michael Edwards, 29, was served the court order before a district court commissioner ordered him jailed on $5,000 bond. He was scheduled to be given a bail review by a district court judge late Tuesday morning.
Police said the warrant charged Edwards with theft and conspiracy to commit theft for allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise from an Oakland business.
