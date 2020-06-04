Cumberland man arrested on robbery, assault charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from a recent robbery that occurred on Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland Police said.
Stephen Armand Fisher, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging him with robbery, second-degree assault, theft less than $100 and disturbing the peace. He was also issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fisher was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Thursday by a district court judge.
Police said the alleged incident occurred May 18 in the 200 block of Industrial Boulevard where the accused took money from the victim. At the time of the arrest, Fisher was reportedly found in possession of a glass pipe commonly used to inhale controlled dangerous substances.
