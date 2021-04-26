CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday without bond after he was served two warrants, including one issued in connection with an alleged robbery and assault Friday at a Lincoln Street residence, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Police took Michael Thomas Sharon, 38, into custody Sunday on the warrants that charged him with first- and second-degree assault, robbery and related offenses and an outstanding warrant issued for an alleged violation of probation.
Police said the robbery and assault charges were filed after a victim in the 600 block of Lincoln Street was allegedly choked and robbed of cash and a cell phone.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.