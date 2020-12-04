CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred on Nov. 25, Cumberland Police said.
Drew Truman, 30, was served an arrest warrant charging him with robbery, second-degree assault, theft less than $100, malicious destruction of property and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Truman was jailed without bond following the arrest, pending bail review Friday by a district court judge.
The alleged incident at an undisclosed location was investigated by Maryland State Police, according to court documents.
