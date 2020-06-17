Cumberland man arrested on warrant, new charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man is now awaiting trial in district court in two separate assault cases.
Cumberland Police arrested Jude David Smith, 34, during investigation of an assault complaint.
Smith was served the warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault and related charges in relation to a June 14 incident at a Linden Street residence.
At the time he was taken into custody, Smith was also charged with five counts of assault and related offenses after he allegedly assaulted the arresting officers.
Following arrest processing, Smith was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
