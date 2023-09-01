MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Cumberland man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.
Quinton Vaughn Baker, 25, admitted to falsifying documents at a licensed firearms dealer in Mineral County to purchase a 9 mm pistol, according to court documents and statements made in court.
Baker reportedly claimed on the form that he lived in West Virginia despite residing in Maryland and stating that the firearm was for his personal use, knowing the firearm was meant for someone else.
As a part of the plea agreement, Baker has agreed to forfeit 20 firearms.
Baker is facing up to 15 years in federal prison.
