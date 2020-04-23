Cumberland man awaiting trial on assault, burglary charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on assault and burglary charges, Cumberland Police said.
Joseph John Williams, 68, was charged by criminal summons with three counts of assault, fourth-degree burglary, destruction of property less than $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
Police said the charges stemmed from an alleged assault and breaking and entering on Sunday in the 700 block of Elm Street.
Williams was injured in the incident and required medical treatment. The victim was also injured, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.