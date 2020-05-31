Cumberland man charged after allegedly threatening victim with knife

CUMBERLAND — A 21-year-old city man was jailed without bond Sunday for allegedly assaulting and threatening to stab a person in the 200 block of Utah Avenue, Cumberland Police said.

Richard Alan Nair III was arrested Saturday night on charges of first- and second-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment, Cumberland Police said.

Police said Nair threw the victim to the ground, grabbed a "large knife" and threatened to stab the person. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Nair fled the residence before officers arrived but was was located a short distance away and arrested with incident, police said.

Nair appeared before a district court commissioner before being remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center.

