CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged with drunken driving after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance while traveling the wrong direction at the Maryland Avenue ramp to westbound Interstate 68 on Saturday, according to Cumberland Police.
Police said Rohan Shane Duykers, 53, fled the scene after striking the ambulance.
Duykers was located by city police officers a short time later in the 300 block of Race Street. Police said his vehicle had extensive front-end damage.
Duykers was released pending trial after being issued multiple citations for driving under the influence, hit-and-run and related traffic offenses, police said.
There were no injuries in the crash, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.