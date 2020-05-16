Cumberland man charged following traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop on Baltimore Avenue Friday led to the arrest of a city man on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.
Devon Hazelton, 20, was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession of marijuana over 10 grams and CDS possession with intent to distribute following his arrest at 2:50 p.m., police said.
Police detected an odor of suspected marijuana coming from Hazelton's vehicle and a subsequent search located a quantity of the suspected drug packaged for distribution.
Hazelton was granted pre-trial release after posting $5,000 bond following an appearance before a district court commissioner.
