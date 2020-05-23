Cumberland man charged for violating probation

William Ross Mason Shrader — police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday by Cumberland Police for allegedly violating conditions of his probation.

Marquis Lamar King, 22, was taken into custody on a district court warrant for failing to follow the conditions of his probation stemming from a December 2019 driving under the influence charge.

King was taken before the district court commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance pending trial.

