Cumberland man charged for violating probation

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday by Cumberland Police for allegedly violating conditions of his probation.
Marquis Lamar King, 22, was taken into custody on a district court warrant for failing to follow the conditions of his probation stemming from a December 2019 driving under the influence charge.
King was taken before the district court commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance pending trial.
