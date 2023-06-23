CUMBERLAND — A city man is headed to district court for trial after he allegedly made threats to burn down his neighbor's house, according to Cumberland Police.
Woodrow Matthew Dean, 65, was charged with arson threat, second-degree assault and related offenses Tuesday.
Following arrest processing, Dean was ordered confined without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner, pendiing bond review by a judge.
Police said the victim alleged Dean made numerous threats to burn down a residence owned by a neighbor on Altamont Terrace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.