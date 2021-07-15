CUMBERLAND — A city man was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant charging him in connection with an alleged arson threat of a city residence in January, Cumberland Police said.
Bryan Allen Gordon Jr., 33, was charged with arson threat, harassment and electronic communications harassment before he was released on personal recognizance following a bail review Thursday in district court.
The charges stemmed from a threat that Gordon allegedly made Jan. 4 to set fire to a dwelling, police said.
