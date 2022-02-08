New police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him in an alleged assault that occurred recently on East Oldtown Road, according to Cumberland Police.

Brian D. Fields, 50, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was granted pre-trial release upon posting $25,000 bond.

Police said Fields allegedly placed his hands around the victim's neck during an argument. The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.

