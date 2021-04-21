CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed on $25,000 bond following his arrest in connection with an alleged assault that allegedly occurred Tuesday at a Columbia Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Carl Nelson Bohrer, 45, was charged with second-degree assault prior to a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
Police said the victim was struck in the face and "elbowed," resulting in injuries observed by the investigating officers.
The victim apparently did not seek medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.