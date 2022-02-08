CUMBERLAND — A city motorist was cited Monday for driving while intoxicated after a patrolling Cumberland Police officer observed him crashing into a parked vehicle on Mechanic Street.
William Stanley Shaver, 70, was issued citations at the scene after an officer administered field sobriety tests.
Shaver was cited for driving under the influence and related offenses before being released, police said.
There were no injuries.
