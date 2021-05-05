CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday without bond for allegedly assaulting a female victim during an attack that included placing a knife to the victim's throat, Cumberland Police said.
Police responding to the Somerville Avenue residence took William Lee Miller, 36, into custody without incident, charging him with first- and second-degree assault, use of dangerous weapon with intent to injure and trespassing.
Miller was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said the victim was assaulted repeatedly in a 24-hour period and struck in the face, arms and legs.
