Cumberland man charged in alleged knifepoint robbery

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday after police said he robbed a man at knifepoint on Canal Street.
Cumberland Police located James Flohr Jr., 44, on Baltimore Street, shortly after the 10:32 a.m. incident in which the victim said Flohr brandished a knife and demanded his property following an argument.
After the victim refused, Flohr reportedly fled the area and was later found by officers. He faces charges of armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Flohr was being held without bond Friday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending further action in district court.
