Cumberland man charged in alleged nunchucks assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday after he allegedly used nunchucks to assault a Woodside Avenue man before threatening to stab him with a sword, according to Cumberland Police.
Chad Brian Parker, 36, was taken into custody Sunday at the scene on charges of first- and second-degree assault and deadly weapon with intent to injure.
Parker remained jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bail, pending bond review by a district court judge.
Police said the victim suffered injury in the alleged incident.
