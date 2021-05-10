CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday on a warrant stemming from an alleged October assault on Park Street in which a male victim suffered severe facial injuries, according to Cumberland Police.
David Joseph Snyder, 32, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct before he was ordered jailed in lieu of $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending a bail review Monday in district court.
Police said the warrant was issued following an incident Oct 28 in which the victim was repeatedly kicked in the face by two male suspects. Snyder was reportedly identified as one of the suspects through an investigation by police.
