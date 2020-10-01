Cumberland man charged in alleged Second Street assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited a bond hearing Thursday after he was arrested for an alleged assault at a West Second Street home, Cumberland Police said.

Matthew Scott Lewis, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of assault, theft and violation of conditions of his pre-trial release, police said.

Lewis was jailed on a temporary commitment as directed by a district court commissioner. He was being detained at the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting appearance in district court.

Police said the incident involved theft of money and assault of a female victim. 

