CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited a bond review Monday following his arrest for allegedly choking a woman at a Seton Drive residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Michael Thomas Scott, 19, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.
Police said the arrest was made in the area of the complaint location after the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect who she reportedly only knew by first name.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
