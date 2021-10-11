CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond after he allegedly assaulted a person at a West Oldtown Road residence on Sunday, Cumberland Police said.
Investigating officers reportedly found injuries to the victim, resulting in the arrest of Brandon James Cowgill, 24, on a charge of second-degree assault.
Following the arrest, Cowgill appeared before a district court commissioner, who ordered him jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. A bail review by judge was scheduled for Monday.
It was not known if the victim sought medical treatment after reportedly being struck in the face and choked, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.